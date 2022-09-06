Ex-Tokyo Games official arrested again
13:53 JST, September 6, 2022
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former director of the organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Games, has been arrested again on suspicion of receiving bribes.
The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office announced the latest arrest on Tuesday.
Takahashi, 78, was arrested on Aug. 17 on suspicion of receiving bribes from Aoki Holdings Inc. Prosecutors said Tuesday that he is also suspected of taking ¥76 million in bribes from Kadokawa, a major publishing company in Tokyo that was a sponsor of the Games.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
-
Japanese American leaders bridging 2 nations
-
Foreign students return / Overseas students finally start new chapter in life
-
Takahashi suspected of mediating discounted Games sponsorship contract for Aoki
-
Foundation of antechamber found in Nara Imperial palace ruins
JN ACCESS RANKING