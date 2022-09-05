Tokyo confirms 7,296 new cases

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo metropolitan government buildings, foreground, are seen in April 2020.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:10 JST, September 5, 2022

Tokyo logged 7,296 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, down 2,584 from the same day last week and marking the 15th consecutive day of a week-on-week decline.

