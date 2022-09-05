Tokyo confirms 7,296 new cases
17:10 JST, September 5, 2022
Tokyo logged 7,296 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, down 2,584 from the same day last week and marking the 15th consecutive day of a week-on-week decline.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
-
Japanese American leaders bridging 2 nations
-
Foreign students return / Overseas students finally start new chapter in life
-
Takahashi suspected of mediating discounted Games sponsorship contract for Aoki
-
Foundation of antechamber found in Nara Imperial palace ruins
JN ACCESS RANKING