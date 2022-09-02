Tokyo logs 12,413 new cases
17:13 JST, September 2, 2022
Tokyo confirmed 12,413 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, down by 6,010 from a week earlier, and down from the same day the previous week for the 12th consecutive day.
