Man Arrested for Unlicensed Driving, Colliding with 9-Year-Old Cyclist in Osaka Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Osaka prefectural police headquarters

A 51-year-old self-employed man from Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of hitting a 9-year-old cyclist with his car and leaving the scene of the accident as well as driving without a license, the Kuroyama police station said on Friday.

According to the police, he reportedly admitted to the allegations. The man collided with the bicycle while driving a subcompact car without a license on a municipal road in Mihara Ward around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, with the girl sustaining minor head injuries.

He allegedly drove away from the scene.

The police station states that the man exited the car once, where he asked the girl, “Are you alright?” Despite the girl shaking her head in response, he got back in the car.