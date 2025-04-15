Home>Society>General News

Police Launch Murder Case after Body Found on Beach in Miyagi Pref.; Multiple Stab Wounds on Nursery School Teacher’s Body, Weapon Not Found

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The headquarter of Miyagi prefectural police

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:17 JST, April 15, 2025

Police have launched a murder investigation after receiving a report from a passerby of a person collapsed on a beach in Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, on Sunday.

Yuka Gyoji, a 35-year-old nursery school teacher from Taihaku Ward, Sendai, was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, Gyoji suffered multiple stab wounds, mainly to the chest. The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blood loss due to stabbing from a knife-like object. Miyagi prefectural police began investigating the case as a murder and abandonment of the body on Monday, setting up investigation headquarters at Iwanuma Police Station.

Police sources say the stab wounds penetrated through to her internal organs. It is believed that the perpetrator had strong intent to kill.

According to prefectural police, Gyoji was found lying by the surf wearing her clothes, but without shoes. Apparent blood stains have been identified on the beach, but a weapon has not yet been found.

Gyoji worked at a nursery school in Sendai and lived with her elementary school child. After she had gone missing on Saturday, her parents had filed a report with the police on Sunday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING