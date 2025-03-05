Nihon Hidankyo Representative Calls for Abolition of N-weapons at U.N.; Bombs’ Impact on Unborn Children Highlighted

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Jiro Hamasumi of Nihon Hidankyo gives an address at a Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Monday.

NEW YORK — Jiro Hamasumi of Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations) called for the abolition of nuclear weapons on the opening day of the third Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Monday.

“Atomic bombs are demonic weapons that deprive people of their future and torments their families,” said Hamasumi, 79, who represented Nihon Hidankyo, which received the Nobel Peace Prize last year. He gave the speech as a representative of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors. His mother experienced the atomic bombing of Hiroshima when she was three months pregnant and Hamasumi was exposed to radiation in the womb.

“The impact of atomic bomb radiation on young cells [in the womb] is immeasurable. There are people [exposed to radiation in the womb] whose physical and intellectual development was delayed,” he said.

“Inside me, the war has not ended. This is because there are nuclear weapons in the world and nuclear warheads are ready to be fired at any moment,” he added. “We must not repeat the tragedy.”

The treaty prohibiting possession and use of nuclear weapons took effect in 2021. Currently, the treaty has been signed by 94 countries and regions and ratified by 73 countries and regions. The treaty has not been signed by nuclear powers, such as the United States and Russia, or by countries benefitting from the U.S. nuclear umbrella, including Japan and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries.