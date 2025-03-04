Advertisers to Be Asked to Ensure Ads Not Displayed on Inappropriate Websites that Spread Misinformation
16:07 JST, March 4, 2025
The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry presented a draft proposal of a guideline that requires advertisers to ensure the proper distribution of online advertisements, at an expert panel on Monday.
The guideline encourages companies to take voluntary measures such as drawing up an advertising management policy and implementing a tool to verify websites where advertisements are distributed. The aim is to prevent ads from being placed on inappropriate websites that contain misinformation and advertisement money from being paid.
The ministry plans to formulate the guideline and release it as early as this month.
The draft proposal, which was presented at the expert panel’s working group, noted risks including advertisements appearing on inappropriate websites that could cause damage to a company’s reputation and ad money being paid to malicious websites.
The guideline takes the stance that advertisers have certain social responsibilities, asking companies, for example, to establish a system to consolidate the information on internet advertisements and to respond to risks.
According to Dentsu Inc., the market size of online advertising in 2024 was about ¥3.651 trillion.
It is common for online ads to be placed based on user’s interests. However, ad revenue flowing to inappropriate websites could contribute to the spread of misinformation.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall