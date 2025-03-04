Snow in Tokyo Expected to Reach 3 Centimeters; Tomei Expressway Closed between Tokyo, Shimizu Interchanges

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency

Tokyo’s 23 wards will likely get about three centimeters of snow overnight leading up to Wednesday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The snow is expected in the Kanto-Koshin region from Tuesday evening due to a developing low-pressure system moving eastward along the southern Honshu coast.

The agency has called for caution against icy roads among other possible impact on traffic in affected areas.

The amount of snowfall in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Wednesday is expected to reach three centimeters in the capital’s 23 wards; 15 centimeters in the northern Kanto region; 10 centimeters in the southern Kanto region and 30 centimeters in the Koshin region.

The Tomei Expressway will be closed between the Tokyo Interchange and the Shimizu Interchange, and some sections on the Metropolitan Expressway among other roads are also planned to be closed, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.