Snow in Tokyo Expected to Reach 3 Centimeters; Tomei Expressway Closed between Tokyo, Shimizu Interchanges
14:47 JST, March 4, 2025
Tokyo’s 23 wards will likely get about three centimeters of snow overnight leading up to Wednesday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The snow is expected in the Kanto-Koshin region from Tuesday evening due to a developing low-pressure system moving eastward along the southern Honshu coast.
The agency has called for caution against icy roads among other possible impact on traffic in affected areas.
The amount of snowfall in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Wednesday is expected to reach three centimeters in the capital’s 23 wards; 15 centimeters in the northern Kanto region; 10 centimeters in the southern Kanto region and 30 centimeters in the Koshin region.
The Tomei Expressway will be closed between the Tokyo Interchange and the Shimizu Interchange, and some sections on the Metropolitan Expressway among other roads are also planned to be closed, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall
-
Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
-
Heavy Snow Continues to Affect Shinkansen Services; Several Lines Delayed or Suspended (Update 1)
-
ANA, JAL Cancel More Flights As Heavy Snowfall Continues in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall