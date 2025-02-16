Liquor Experts from Abroad Visit Shochu Distilleries in Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture; Tour Organized with Goal of Expanding Exports
16:45 JST, February 16, 2025
ICHIKIKUSHIKINO, Kagoshima — Liquor experts from abroad visited shochu distilleries in Ichikikushikino, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Three experts from China, South Korea, and Taiwan, including restaurant owners and certified liquor specialists, participated in the visit which was arranged by the National Tax Agency together with the prefectural government. The tour was organized to promote the traditions and appeal of authentic Kagoshima shochu with the goal of expanding exports.
The group visited Tasaki Shuzo, which is known for its Satsuma Tanabata sweet potato shochu. They listened to a representative explain the aging process of the shochu and sampled both unfiltered and aged varieties to compare their differences. The experts also visited the production facility to learn about the techniques used to create rich, flavorful shochu.
The participants also visited Shiraishi Shuzo Co., where Takafumi Shiraishi, the head of the company, explained how he chooses sweet potatoes for brewing. The group experienced the aroma of fermenting mash stored in traditional earthenware jars and stirred it themselves. Afterwards, they also visited Hamada Shuzo.
Kenny Yang, who runs a company in Taiwan that imports Japanese alcohol, said, “The taste varies depending on the type of sweet potato, and each distillery has its own unique approach, which makes it fascinating.”
