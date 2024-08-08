Home>Society>General News

9 People Injured in Strong Earthquake in Miyazaki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A collapsed house blocks a road in Osaki, Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday evening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:28 JST, August 8, 2024

Nine people have been confirmed injured in Miyazaki, Kagoshima and Kumamoto prefectures due to the strong earthquake that struck Miyazaki Prefecture on Thursday.

National Highway No. 20 in Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture has been closed due to rocks that fell on the road, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

A two-story house collapsed in Osaki, Kagoshima Prefecture. Other damage included collapsed concrete block walls. 

