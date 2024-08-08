9 People Injured in Strong Earthquake in Miyazaki Pref.
A collapsed house blocks a road in Osaki, Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday evening.
21:28 JST, August 8, 2024
Nine people have been confirmed injured in Miyazaki, Kagoshima and Kumamoto prefectures due to the strong earthquake that struck Miyazaki Prefecture on Thursday.
National Highway No. 20 in Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture has been closed due to rocks that fell on the road, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.
A two-story house collapsed in Osaki, Kagoshima Prefecture. Other damage included collapsed concrete block walls.
Japan Meteorological Agency Issues Nankai Trough Extra Information; Data Meant to Assess Risk of Subsequent Megaquake
Disaster Preparedness / Post-Quake Congestion Could Cause Secondary Disasters; Crowds, Loss of Phone Signal Issues to be Aware of
