Conveyor-Belt Hama-Sushi Restaurant Served Foods with Expired Use-By Date

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An outlet of conveyor-belt sushi chain Hama-Sushi Co. in Tokyo in 2020

Major conveyor-belt sushi chain Hama-Sushi Co. on Friday announced that its Koriyama Tsutsumi branch in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, had been serving customers food past the use-by date.

Use-by dates are set under the company’s in-house rules, and labels displaying the date were replaced, according to the company.

The situation came to light after a whistleblower reported to the chain’s parent company Zensho Holdings Co. in February and subsequent interviews were conducted with the employees.

“We sincerely regret this and will implement measures to improve the situation,” Hama-Sushi said in a statement.