Double-flowered Cherry Blossoms Reach Peak in Central Tokyo Park
15:25 JST, April 8, 2023
Visitors admire cherry blossoms and take photographs at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Friday. According to the office that manages the garden, the yaezakura cherry tree variety, a type of double-flowered blossom, began to bloom about a week earlier than in average years. Weather conditions permitting, the blossoms will remain at their peak until around the middle of the month.
