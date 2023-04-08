Colorful Carp Streamers Fly at Foot of Tokyo Tower

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Colorful carp streamers flying at the foot of Tokyo Tower

Colorful carp streamers, many decorated with a child-friendly theme, fly at the foot of Tokyo Tower in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday, ahead of the Children’s Day national holiday on May 5. The annual spectacle comprises 333 streamers — reflecting the tower’s 333-meter height — that are lit up after sunset to accentuate their vivid colors. This year, some 40 streamers feature characters from the popular U.S. children’s TV series “Sesame Street.” The nightly illumination can be seen through May 7.