Japan’s Space One Kairos 3rd Flight Rocket Launched, but Mission Aborted Mid-Flight

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Space One Co.’s Kairos 3rd Flight rocket in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Thursday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:27 JST, March 5, 2026

Space One Co.’s Kairos 3rd Flight rocket was launched in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Thursday, but the mission was aborted mid-flight.

The launch had been previously scheduled for Wednesday, but it was canceled shortly before liftoff.

