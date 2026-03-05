Japan’s Space One Kairos 3rd Flight Rocket Launched, but Mission Aborted Mid-Flight
The Yomiuri Shimbun
11:27 JST, March 5, 2026
Space One Co.’s Kairos 3rd Flight rocket was launched in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Thursday, but the mission was aborted mid-flight.
The launch had been previously scheduled for Wednesday, but it was canceled shortly before liftoff.
