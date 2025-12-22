Japan’s H3 Rocket Failed in Latest Launch, Says Official
17:06 JST, December 22, 2025
The 8th H3 rocket experienced a launch failure on Monday morning, the education state minister said in the afternoon. The rocket was carrying a quasi-zenith satellite
The rocket “was not able to put the Michibiki No. 5 satellite into the intended orbit, and so the launch was a failure,” said State Minister Shigeki Kobayashi, speaking at the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry’s headquarters.
The rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.
The satellite is one of the Cabinet Office’s Michibiki series positioning satellites. The network of Michibiki satellites has been called Japan’s GPS.
