Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Science & Nature>Technology
#Kagoshima

Japan’s H3 Rocket Failed in Latest Launch, Says Official

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A spokesperson for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, right, speaks on Monday at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:06 JST, December 22, 2025

The 8th H3 rocket experienced a launch failure on Monday morning, the education state minister said in the afternoon. The rocket was carrying a quasi-zenith satellite

The rocket “was not able to put the Michibiki No. 5 satellite into the intended orbit, and so the launch was a failure,” said State Minister Shigeki Kobayashi, speaking at the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry’s headquarters.

The rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The satellite is one of the Cabinet Office’s Michibiki series positioning satellites. The network of Michibiki satellites has been called Japan’s GPS.

You may also like to read

JAXA Launches 8th H3 Rocket from Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. JAXA Stops Rocket Launch Broadcast amid Engine Issues
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Kagoshima
Return to Technology Page

Technology Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING