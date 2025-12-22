Hot word :

#Kagoshima

JAXA Launches 8th H3 Rocket from Japan’s Kagoshima Pref.



This image was captured from JAXA's live stream of the launch.

The Japan News

10:55 JST, December 22, 2025

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency launched its eighth H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Monday.

It carries the Cabinet Office’s positioning satellite Michibiki No. 5, to be used for Japan’s version of the global positioning system.

