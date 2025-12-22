JAXA Launches 8th H3 Rocket from Japan’s Kagoshima Pref.
10:55 JST, December 22, 2025
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency launched its eighth H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Monday.
It carries the Cabinet Office’s positioning satellite Michibiki No. 5, to be used for Japan’s version of the global positioning system.
You may also like to readJAXA Stops Rocket Launch Broadcast amid Engine Issues
Related Tags
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Genome Study Reveals Milestone in History of Cat Domestication
-
Big Leap in Quest to Get to Bottom of Climate Ice Mystery
-
Security Camera Footage Vulnerable to Outside Access; Investigation Finds 3,000 Pieces Exposed Online
-
Paws on Parade: Nairobi’s Dogs Dazzle at ‘Pawchella’
-
Japan Set to Participate in EU’s R&D Framework, Aims to Boost Cooperation in Tech, Energy
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans