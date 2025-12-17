Japan’s Cabinet Ministers Laud The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Proposals on ‘Trustworthy AI’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Several Cabinet ministers lauded The Yomiuri Shimbun’s set of proposals on coexistence with trustworthy generative artificial intelligence and hailed the recommendations on Tuesday as a very important set of points for the nation.

Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting that the proposals “cover a wide range of topics.”

To prevent the country from becoming overly reliant on AI developed overseas, Hayashi stressed that “it is vital to strengthen domestic capabilities for developing trustworthy AI that utilizes Japan’s unique knowledge, including its culture and history.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, expressing the government’s intent to expedite the formulation of a basic plan on AI, said, “We will find a balance between innovation and risk management while pursuing the development of trustworthy AI.”

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said she liked that the issue was featured so boldly and extensively.

“An AI that provides answers that are in line with Japan’s unique historical perspective, ethics and common sense is how a ‘proper’ AI should be,” she added.

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Kenichiro Ueno noted, “The proposal points out very important insights for our country, including about the use of domestic data and the global rollout of domestic AI models.”

Minister for Digital Transformation Hisashi Matsumoto said, “The points made in the proposal perfectly align with the government’s [direction] for AI use.”