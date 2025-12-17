Hot word :

Launch of 8th H3 Rocket Carrying Positioning Satellite Michibiki No. 5 Has Halted

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The eighth H3 rocket is seen at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Tuesday evening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:15 JST, December 17, 2025

The launch of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s eighth H3 rocket has been halted at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday.

It carries the Cabinet Office’s positioning satellite Michibiki No. 5, used for Japan’s version of the global positioning system.

