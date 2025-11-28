Teamlab Attracts Kyoto Visitors with Immersive Art
13:45 JST, November 28, 2025
KYOTO (Reuters) — An immersive art space in the ancient capital of Kyoto is offering a novel experience to visitors from around the world, aiming to dissolve the boundary between observer and art.
Titled “Biovortex,” the exhibition is the latest and largest permanent installation in Japan created by teamLab, an art collective that has risen to global fame for its pioneering approach blending art, technology and nature.
Biovortex, which opened on Oct. 7, presents more than 50 immersive digital artworks spanning 10,000 square meters and is attracting a broad spectrum of visitors from toddlers to the elderly.
In one of the installations, called “Morphing Continuum,” countless glowing spheres float in space as a monumental sculpture emerges from the ground and drifts in midair, constantly shifting and reshaping in response to visitors’ movements.
“Viewers become one with the sculpture, while the boundaries between themselves and artwork grow indistinct and float in air,” said teamLab founder Toshiyuki Inoko. “It creates an experience unlike anything humanity has ever made in terms of material objects — something that defies ordinary expectations. I think the artworks offer an experience which expands human perceptions.”
Visitors expressed surprise at the intensity of emotion and physical immersion that the experience offered.
“Just wonderful,” said Dimitri VanCorstanje, a 25-year-old tourist from the Netherlands. “It immersed me more than just with my eyes.”
Related Tags
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mass Oyster Die-Offs Confirmed in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea; High Water Temperature Cited as Primary Cause
-
Researchers in U.S., Japan Offer Insight into Ghostly Neutrinos
-
Japan Plans to Develop System of AI Evaluating Credibility of Other AI Models
-
Fire Ant Detection Dogs to Undergo Trial Training in Environment Ministry Plan
-
Security Camera Footage Vulnerable to Outside Access; Investigation Finds 3,000 Pieces Exposed Online
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Corporate Interim Earnings: Companies Must Devise Ways to Overcome Trump Tariffs