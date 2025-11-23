Speech, Cheers Converted to Text Helping Deaf People Enjoy Games; Technology Can Be Used by Foreigners, Elderly

Courtesy of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government

An image of the display that a smart glasses wearer sees. The display is operated by eye movements.

Technologies that allow deaf people to visually experience the atmosphere of the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics are under the spotlight. Universal communication technologies use AI to convert sounds into text on the screens and other devices.

The universal communication technologies are also expected to be used by the increasing number of foreign visitors to Japan and the elderly.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tadamasa Honda watches a volleyball match while wearing smart glasses in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, on Nov. 16.

On Nov. 16, 71-year-old Tadamasa Honda was watching a women’s volleyball match between Japan and Italy held at the Komazawa venue of the Deaflympics, an international sporting event for athletes who are deaf or hard of hearing currently taking place in Tokyo. Honda, who has trouble hearing, was wearing special glasses.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A display that allows communication through text is seen at a Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics venue.

When a Japanese player went on the offense, text was displayed on the lenses of the glasses, reading: “This is a chance for Japan. Yes, it’s in! What a tenacious rally.”

The device, known as “smart glasses,” uses artificial intelligence to analyze the audio of live broadcasts during games and convert it into subtitles.

Users can also move their eyes to control the device to display the event information, videos and others.

Deaf spectators are utilizing the device at volleyball, swimming and other sporting events at the Deaflympics, with around 5 to 15 devices lent out to people who request them in advance.

“I was able to watch the action and commentary at the same time, which made it easy to understand,” said Honda. “By cheering with the rest of the audience, I was able to experience the excitement of the atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, a technology called Miruoto (seeing sound) is being used at table tennis games. The technology takes sounds, such as cheers and the ball bouncing and being hit during rallies, and turns them into text, which is displayed on a screen installed at the venue. The technology allows deaf spectators to feel more immersed in the atmosphere of the venue.

A system that allows people to type out what they want to say has also been introduced at reception and information desks at venues. The technology allows people who have difficulty speaking to express themselves by typing on an attached keyboard.

It also enables deaf people to communicate with those who do not understand sign language.

“We want to help facilitate communication with people who are deaf or hard of hearing and create an opportunity to deepen society’s understanding of them,” said Ryo Yorozuya of the Tokyo Metropolitan Sports Promotion Headquarters.

Elderly people, foreigners

Courtesy of Yamaha Corp.

The “visible announcement” system introduced by Tokyo Metro

Use of these types of digital devices is also expanding outside the event’s venues. Tokyo Metro has launched a service called “Mieru Announce” (visible announcements), which uses voice announcements to display relevant information in text. When users hold their smartphones over panels installed at stations, information about the train’s services, such as delays, cancellations and announcements about alternative transportation, is displayed on the screen. The technology was developed by Yamaha Corp., a musical instrument manufacturer based in Shizuoka Prefecture.

“We hope it will support as many deaf people who want to travel as possible,” said an official of the company.

Most of the technologies that convert speech into text can also be useful for foreign tourists, since they support not only Japanese but also English, Chinese and Korean.

“Elderly people with hearing problems or people who happen to miss announcements can use the technologies too,” said Hideki Yoshioka, a lecturer at Tokyo University of Technology who specializes in media for deaf people. “[The technologies] also reduce the burden on station staff.”

However, the technologies have currently only been introduced at a few locations, mainly in urban areas.

“It would be effective if local governments created ordinances requiring the introduction of universal communication technologies at large-capacity facilities, and if the central government actively subsidized the costs,” Yoshioka said. “In that case, it would be necessary to expand the space in which the technologies can be used.”