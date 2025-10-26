JAXA Launches 7th H3 Rocket from Japan’s Kagoshima Pref.; Rocket Heads to ISS with Resupply Vehicle



The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency launched its seventh H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday.

The rocket, which was equipped with four solid rocket boosters, is heading toward the International Space Station with the first HTV-X resupply vehicle.