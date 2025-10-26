Hot word :

JAXA Launches 7th H3 Rocket from Japan’s Kagoshima Pref.; Rocket Heads to ISS with Resupply Vehicle


The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency launched its seventh H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. This image was captured from JAXA’s live stream of the launch.

The Japan News

9:02 JST, October 26, 2025

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency launched its seventh H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday.

The rocket, which was equipped with four solid rocket boosters, is heading toward the International Space Station with the first HTV-X resupply vehicle.

