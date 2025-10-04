Hot word :

Japanese Astronaut Onishi Expresses Dream of Exploring Moon in Artemis Program in 1st Press Conference Since Returning from ISS

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Takuya Onishi speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday.

13:42 JST, October 4, 2025

Astronaut Takuya Onishi said that he dreams of joining the Artemis Program and exploring the moon at a press conference on Friday.

Onishi, an astronaut of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency who returned from his second mission aboard the International Space Station in August, held the press conference in Tokyo. It was his first press conference since returning to Earth.

Speaking about his plans going forward, Onishi, 49, said that he wants to participate “as an astronaut” in the U.S.-led Artemis Program, which is aimed at manned exploration of the moon.

During his long stay aboard the ISS, Onishi conducted medical and scientific research including on the human immune system.

At the press conference, he said he was able to “fully utilize” the Japan-made Kibo module.

“I saw the moon from the windows of the ISS and started to feel like I wanted to go there at the next opportunity,” he said. “I want to participate in the Artemis Program, making full use of my experiences.”

