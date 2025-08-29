KDDI Launches 1st Direct Satellite-to-Smartphone Service; Users Can Access Vital Apps in Areas Without Cell Coverage
13:14 JST, August 29, 2025
In what is believed to be a global first, KDDI Corp. has launched a service enabling direct data communication between communication satellites and smartphones.
Launched Thursday, the service will allow users to access essential apps — including maps and weather and disaster prevention information — even in mountainous regions and other areas with no cellular coverage.
The service uses U.S. company SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communication network. KDDI previously launched Japan’s first service enabling text messaging via satellite in April but has now expanded its functionality.
Nineteen apps are supported by the new service, including Weathernews for critical weather updates, Google Maps for navigation, and X (formerly Twitter).
The service is currently available for Google’s latest smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 10 series. Apple iPhones are not supported at this stage.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kyoto University Researchers Develops Highly Effective Non-Addictive Pain Reliever
-
Negotiators Won’t Reach an Agreement in Geneva on a Plastic Pollution Treaty
-
Extinct Mammal Fossil Excavated in Akan, Hokkaido, Reidentified; Species Previously Only Found in North America
-
Nation Logs Temperatures of 40 C or Higher For 4 Consecutive Days
-
New Mineral Amaterasuite Named After Japanese Goddess; Dark Green Stone Includes Strontium, Titanium, Chlorine
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities