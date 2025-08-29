KDDI Launches 1st Direct Satellite-to-Smartphone Service; Users Can Access Vital Apps in Areas Without Cell Coverage

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Demo screens for apps that can be used via satellite data communication

In what is believed to be a global first, KDDI Corp. has launched a service enabling direct data communication between communication satellites and smartphones.

Launched Thursday, the service will allow users to access essential apps — including maps and weather and disaster prevention information — even in mountainous regions and other areas with no cellular coverage.

The service uses U.S. company SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communication network. KDDI previously launched Japan’s first service enabling text messaging via satellite in April but has now expanded its functionality.

Nineteen apps are supported by the new service, including Weathernews for critical weather updates, Google Maps for navigation, and X (formerly Twitter).

The service is currently available for Google’s latest smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 10 series. Apple iPhones are not supported at this stage.