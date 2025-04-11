Premier League to Use Semi-automated Offside Technology

Semi-automated offside technology will be used for the first time in the Premier League later this month, the league said on April 1, following successful testing in the FA Cup.

The introduction follows non-live testing in the Premier League and live operation in the fifth round of the FA Cup last month, and is scheduled to be in use for matchday 32, which begins on April 12.

Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to the implementation last year, and the technology had been expected to be in use by December but met with problems in testing.

Currently, VAR officials check offsides, but this has faced heavy criticism for the amount of time taken to come to a decision while also leaving fans in the stadium in the dark with no replays.

“Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR),” the league said in a statement.

“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.”

The Premier League also said that it maintains the integrity of the process while enhancing the speed, efficiency and consistency of offside decision-making.

The technology was used in the 2022 World Cup and the Champions League, and also at the last year’s Asian Cup.