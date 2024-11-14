JAXA Successfully Launches Observation Rocket from Kagoshima Prefecture; Mission Is Part of Efforts to Develop ‘Detonation Engine’ That Burns Fuel in Space
17:29 JST, November 14, 2024
An observation rocket, S-520 No. 34, was successfully launched at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kimotsuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has said.
The purpose of the launch was to conduct tests aimed at the development of a ‘detonation engine,’ which will create propulsion by burning liquid fuel (ethanol) and an oxidizer (liquefied nitrous oxide) in outer space to generate a shockwave.
