Japan’s New H3 Rocket Successfully Launched, Carrying Kirameki 3 Defense Communication Satellite

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The H3 rocket is launched at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Monday afternoon.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:49 JST, November 4, 2024

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully launched Monday the new mainstay H3 rocket No. 4 from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket is carrying the Kirameki 3 X-band defense communication satellite of the defense ministry.

The launch was originally scheduled for mid-October but was postponed several times due to changes in the weather forecast among other reasons.

