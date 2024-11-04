Japan’s New H3 Rocket Successfully Launched, Carrying Kirameki 3 Defense Communication Satellite
15:49 JST, November 4, 2024
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully launched Monday the new mainstay H3 rocket No. 4 from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket is carrying the Kirameki 3 X-band defense communication satellite of the defense ministry.
The launch was originally scheduled for mid-October but was postponed several times due to changes in the weather forecast among other reasons.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
-
Japan Election: Komeito Leader Keiichi Ishii Fails to Win Seat in Election; Party to Be Forced to Restructure Administration (Update 1)
-
Official Campaigning Kicks Off for Japan’s House of Representatives Election; Party Leaders Hit Campaign Trail
-
How House of Representatives Elections Work; Explaining Proportional Representation, Revival Victory
-
Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Dissolves Lower House; Election Set for Oct. 27
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market