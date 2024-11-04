Japan’s New H3 Rocket Successfully Launched, Carrying Kirameki 3 Defense Communication Satellite

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The H3 rocket is launched at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Monday afternoon.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully launched Monday the new mainstay H3 rocket No. 4 from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket is carrying the Kirameki 3 X-band defense communication satellite of the defense ministry.

The launch was originally scheduled for mid-October but was postponed several times due to changes in the weather forecast among other reasons.