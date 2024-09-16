Japan H-2A Rocket Launch Postponed Again
16:41 JST, September 16, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Monday that the launch of the 49th unit of the H-2A rocket from a Japanese space center, scheduled for the afternoon on the day, has been postponed due to unsuitable weather conditions.
The new launch date is expected to be set on Thursday or later.
The winds that were forecast to blow over the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, around the scheduled launch time Monday did not meet the criteria for liftoff, according to Mitsubishi Heavy, which is in charge of launching the rocket.
The launch of the rocket carrying the Japanese government’s eighth intelligence-gathering radar satellite was originally scheduled for Wednesday. It was postponed to Monday because of expected worsening weather conditions.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt to Develop AI-Equipped Drones to Identify Suspicious People in Disaster-Hit Areas
-
Tahitians Fight for Reef, Way of Life
-
Environment Ministry Finds Fukushima Treated Water Discharge Has No Environmental Impact; Russia, S. Korea Also Declare No Cause for Concern
-
Hunters, Conservationists Join Forces to Protect Bears in Taiwan
-
Giraffes Bring Peace to Kenyan Communities Once at Odds
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26