Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Science & Nature>Science

Total Lunar Eclipse Visible for Some in Japan, While Clouds Block View in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The deep reddish-orange moon in Kagoshima at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:59 JST, March 4, 2026

A total lunar eclipse occurred on Tuesday evening, with the full moon completely entering Earth’s shadow.

While clouds covered the skies in eastern Japan and other areas, the deep reddish-orange moon characteristic of a total lunar eclipse was visible in the night sky above Kyushu.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align, and the moon enters Earth’s shadow. The Earth’s atmosphere acts both like a filter — scattering shorter-wavelength blue light — and like a lens — refracting the remaining longer-wavelength red light onto the moon.

The last total lunar eclipse occurred on Sept. 8, 2025. The next one visible in Japan will occur on Jan. 1, 2029.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Science Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Science & Nature

JN ACCESS RANKING