Total Lunar Eclipse Visible for Some in Japan, While Clouds Block View in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The deep reddish-orange moon in Kagoshima at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday

A total lunar eclipse occurred on Tuesday evening, with the full moon completely entering Earth’s shadow.

While clouds covered the skies in eastern Japan and other areas, the deep reddish-orange moon characteristic of a total lunar eclipse was visible in the night sky above Kyushu.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align, and the moon enters Earth’s shadow. The Earth’s atmosphere acts both like a filter — scattering shorter-wavelength blue light — and like a lens — refracting the remaining longer-wavelength red light onto the moon.

The last total lunar eclipse occurred on Sept. 8, 2025. The next one visible in Japan will occur on Jan. 1, 2029.