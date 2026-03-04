Total Lunar Eclipse Visible for Some in Japan, While Clouds Block View in Tokyo
15:59 JST, March 4, 2026
A total lunar eclipse occurred on Tuesday evening, with the full moon completely entering Earth’s shadow.
While clouds covered the skies in eastern Japan and other areas, the deep reddish-orange moon characteristic of a total lunar eclipse was visible in the night sky above Kyushu.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align, and the moon enters Earth’s shadow. The Earth’s atmosphere acts both like a filter — scattering shorter-wavelength blue light — and like a lens — refracting the remaining longer-wavelength red light onto the moon.
The last total lunar eclipse occurred on Sept. 8, 2025. The next one visible in Japan will occur on Jan. 1, 2029.
