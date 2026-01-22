Space Mission Demonstrates Importance of International Cooperation, Astronaut Kimiya Yui Says

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui speaks at a press conference in this video grab livestreamed by NASA on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, who recently returned from the International Space Station, said his mission demonstrated the importance of international cooperation.

“We worked very hard, worked together and helped each other and also accomplished a lot,” Yui said during his first post-flight press conference at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas. “I think we showed everybody about the importance of international cooperation.”

Yui, a member of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, completed his second long-duration mission at the ISS since 2015.

“I just want to support young astronauts to go to ISS,” Yui said. “Probably, this flight might be [my] last one.”

Yui and his fellow crew members spent about 165 days on the ISS from August last year. On Jan. 15, they returned to Earth earlier than scheduled due to a crew member’s health issue.

During the mission, Yui was tasked with capturing Japan’s HTV-X new unmanned cargo vehicle, which delivered supplies to the ISS.

ISS Commander Michael Fincke thanked Yui at the press conference for his hard work.