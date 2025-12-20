Japan Set to Participate in EU’s R&D Framework, Aims to Boost Cooperation in Tech, Energy

Reuters file photo

European Union flags are seen outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels on July 16.

Japan and the European Union have reached a general agreement on Japan’s participation in Horizon Europe, the EU’s key framework for research and development, according to Japanese government sources.

An official announcement regarding the agreement is expected to be made soon.

Japan reportedly aims to strengthen cooperation with the EU in such fields as digital technology, space and energy, thereby enhancing the R&D capabilities of Japanese universities and companies, as the United States is increasingly looking more inward.

Horizon Europe is one of the world’s largest frameworks to support R&D, and the EU will invest €95.5 billion (¥15 trillion) between 2021-27. Framework participants include EU member states, Britain, Canada and South Korea.

Japan has been in negotiations to participate in 2026 or 2027 since the end of the last year.

Japan will participate in applied research, among other areas, related to such fields as disaster risk reduction, cybersecurity, batteries and other energies as well as food security. Any university or company researcher will be able to apply, and those selected will be able to participate in individual projects.

Japanese researchers’ financial burden will be reduced thanks to the EU’s funding. The Japanese government will include about ¥1.2 billion in the fiscal 2026 budget proposal to contribute its required share to the EU to participate in the framework.

By advancing cooperation with the EU and others, Japan can expect more R&D activities at universities and businesses, while expanding its presence in the European market. Japan also hopes to participate in the setting of international standards for industrial and other products in order to make it easier for the country to promote its goods in the overseas market.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, touting an “America First” policy, could reduce its engagement with its allies and partner nations, including Japan. Consequently, Japan needs to secure markets and a research environment that are not overly dependent on the United States.

“Cooperation with the EU could serve as one way [to lessen Japan’s dependence on the United States],” a Japanese government official said.