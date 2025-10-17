Comet Lemmon Making Closest Approach to Earth, To Be Seen between Oct. 23 and Nov. 2

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Comet Lemmon glows in the sky before dawn in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, at 4:38 a.m. Friday.

Comet Lemmon, discovered in January, is approaching Earth, giving skywatchers the rare opportunity to observe it.

On Friday, the comet was observed from the Asagiri Plateau in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture. It appeared near the foot of Mt. Fuji before dawn, leaving behind a faint green glowing trail.

Comet Lemmon was first discovered in an image taken by the observatory at Mt. Lemmon in Arizona. According to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the comet will make its closest pass to Earth later this month. It is expected to be visible low in the western sky about an hour after sunset between Oct. 23 and Nov. 2.

The use of binoculars or a telescope is recommended as the comet is difficult to spot with naked eye.

The next time the comet will make its closest approach to Earth will be in about 1,100 years.