England Moves to Ban Sale of Energy Drinks to Children
16:49 JST, September 13, 2025
LONDON (AFP-Jiji) — High-caffeine energy drinks such as Red Bull will be banned for sale to youths under 16 in England under plans announced by the government on Sept. 3.
“By preventing shops from selling these drinks to kids, we’re helping build the foundations for healthier and happier generations to come,” Health Minister Wes Streeting said in a statement.
Up to a third of 13- to 16-year-olds in England are believed to consume energy drinks — some of which contain more caffeine than two cups of coffee — despite most supermarkets having introduced a voluntary ban, according to the government.
“How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of a double espresso in their system on a daily basis?” Streeting said.
“We’re acting on the concerns of parents and teachers and tackling the root causes of poor health and educational attainment head on,” he added.
A 12-week consultation will now gather evidence from experts, the public and retailers and manufacturers.
Under current rules, any drink with over 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter requires a warning label saying it is not recommended for children.
“Energy drinks might seem harmless, but the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of today’s kids are all being impacted, while high sugar versions damage their teeth and contribute to obesity,” Streeting said.
