Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years

A blood-red moon is seen over Mexico City during a total lunar eclipse on March 14.

A total lunar eclipse will be visible all across the nation, weather permitting, in the small hours of Monday morning.

The partial eclipse will start at 1:27 a.m. when the full moon is in the southwestern sky, according to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. The moon will appear reddish-bronze during totality, when it is completely in Earth’s shadow, from 2:30 a.m. to 3:53 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 4:57 a.m.