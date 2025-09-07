Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
1:01 JST, September 7, 2025
A total lunar eclipse will be visible all across the nation, weather permitting, in the small hours of Monday morning.
The partial eclipse will start at 1:27 a.m. when the full moon is in the southwestern sky, according to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. The moon will appear reddish-bronze during totality, when it is completely in Earth’s shadow, from 2:30 a.m. to 3:53 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 4:57 a.m.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kyoto University Researchers Develops Highly Effective Non-Addictive Pain Reliever
-
Negotiators Won’t Reach an Agreement in Geneva on a Plastic Pollution Treaty
-
Extinct Mammal Fossil Excavated in Akan, Hokkaido, Reidentified; Species Previously Only Found in North America
-
New Mineral Amaterasuite Named After Japanese Goddess; Dark Green Stone Includes Strontium, Titanium, Chlorine
-
Japan Cultivating Space Food Experts, Aiming to Prevent Loss of Muscle Mass, Bone Density Through Food
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story