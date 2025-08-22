Rare Ceremonial Heads Shed Light on ‘Warriors of the Clouds’
12:54 JST, August 22, 2025
CHACHAPOYAS, Peru (Reuters) — Archaeologists in Peru’s Amazon region have uncovered two rare, 1,000-year-old ceremonial stone club heads along with roughly 200 ancient structures and a unique zigzag frieze.
The discoveries were made at the Ollape site in the Amazonian district of La Jalca in an area where the Chachapoyas civilization, or “Warriors of the Clouds,” developed between 900 and 1450.
According to lead archaeologist Pablo Solis, these findings offer a new understanding of the less-studied society that inhabited the area.
The intricately crafted club heads are believed to have held ceremonial significance, hinting at ritual practices of a society whose cultural footprint remains largely unexplored.
The intricate zigzag pattern is the first of its kind to be found in the region, and the number of structures suggests Ollape was an important ceremonial and residential hub.
