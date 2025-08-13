Japan Team Finds ‘Villain’ Cells Alleviate Lung Inflammation
10:45 JST, August 13, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A Japanese research team has found that cells often labeled “villains” for their roles in atopic dermatitis and asthma can alleviate lung inflammation.
The team of researchers from the Institute of Science Tokyo has discovered that basophils, or immune cells present in very small numbers in the blood, play a crucial role in recovery from acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, which occurs in severe pneumonia and similar conditions.
The findings, published on July 31 in the European Respiratory Journal, may pave the way for new treatments.
ARDS is triggered by severe pneumonia or sepsis and causes significant inflammation in the lungs. Mechanical ventilation is often required, with the fatality rate reaching 30% to 50%. But no effective drug therapy has been established.
Associate Prof. Kensuke Miyake and other members of the team observed the recovery process using mice that exhibited ARDS-like symptoms.
They found that basophils gather in the lungs during the recovery phase and secrete a substance called interleukin-4, which alleviates inflammation by suppressing the activity of neutrophils, or immune cells that contribute to inflammation.
Mice in which the functions of basophils and interleukin-4 were blocked showed prolonged lung inflammation and worse symptoms, supporting their essential role in recovery.
The team describes the research result as a “discovery that defies conventional wisdom.”
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JAXA Reports No Problems in H3 Engine Firing Test; Latest Rocket, Unlike Others, Has No Boosters
-
Kyoto University Researchers Develops Highly Effective Non-Addictive Pain Reliever
-
Humanoid Artist Says Not Aiming to ‘Replace Humans’
-
Nation Logs Temperatures of 40 C or Higher For 4 Consecutive Days
-
Record Heat, Drought Threaten Japan’s Rice Harvest; Dams in Tohoku, Hokuriku at Critically Low Levels
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030