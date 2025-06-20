Japan to Lead Charge on International Rules for Space Debris Removal; U.K., N.Z., Developing Countries Eyed as Partners

Courtesy of Astroscale Holdings Inc.

A satellite operated by Astroscale Holdings Inc. captures an image of space debris created by a rocket launch.

GENEVA — With the aim of creating international rules for space debris removal, the government is set to form a group of like-minded countries to discuss related challenges.

Japan aims to take the initiative in establishing the rules by leveraging its technological advantage in the field. Its goal is ensuring the security of outer space and expanding the space business market.

Minoru Kiuchi, state minister for science and technology policy who is in charge of space policies, will reveal the plan at a U.N. meeting to be held in Vienna on Wednesday.

Along with defunct satellites, debris is also generated by rocket launches. Such debris orbits the Earth at extremely high speeds, and the amount is rapidly increasing amid a surge in space development. According to NASA, there are currently more than 20,000 pieces of debris, both small and large.

The United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space compiled guidelines in 2007 due to the risk of collision between operational satellites or the International Space Station and space debris. The guidelines ask countries to design probes and satellites which do not generate space debris when launched.

However, the guidelines are not legally binding, so any response by a country is voluntary. There are also no rules for the removal of existing space debris, raising concerns among companies seeking to enter the space business.

In Japan, Astroscale Holdings Inc., a Tokyo-based startup, has been developing its own space debris capture technology where tools such as robotic arms on a satellite capture debris and drop it into the atmosphere where it burns up before reaching the surface. The company is a global leader in the field.

The government has decided to take on establishing international rules with countries that share a common understanding of the importance of space debris removal. It plans to discuss legal issues such as the removal of space debris generated by other countries, envisioning the results to be incorporated into future U.N. guidelines.

The government expects the United Kingdom and New Zealand, countries which share an understanding on developing international rules with Japan, as well as developing countries seeking to enter the space business, will be founder members of the group.

Japan aims to take the initiative in establishing international rules as soon as possible, as space debris removal technology could potentially be utilized by a country to neutralize another’s satellites. It also seeks to establish order in space to head off China, which aims to become the space power.