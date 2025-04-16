2024 YR4 Resembles Hockey Puck
5:55 JST, April 16, 2025
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The asteroid that once had a small chance of striking Earth and now might slam into the moon resembles a spinning hockey puck, scientists said on April 8.
A team of astronomers used the Gemini South Observatory in Chile to observe asteroid 2024 YR4 in multiple wavelengths as it zoomed away from Earth in February, barely 1½ months after its discovery. They created a 3D image of it based on their findings.
The nearly 60-meter asteroid looks more like a flat disk — or not-quite-round hockey puck — than a potato. It also has a rapid rotation rate of about once every 20 minutes.
“This find was rather unexpected since most asteroids are thought to be shaped like potatoes or toy tops rather than flat disks,” the research team lead, Bryce Bolin from Eureka Scientific, said in a statement.
Scientists said it most likely originated in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and is rich in silicates.
At one point earlier this year, NASA and the European Space Agency put the odds of the asteroid striking Earth in 2032 at 3%. It’s now down to virtually zero for the next century, but there’s a 3.8% chance it could strike the moon instead. Even if that happens, NASA assures the moon’s orbit will not be altered.
The asteroid — which swings our way every four years — is likely to be too far away for ground telescopes to see. The Webb Space Telescope will take another look later this month or next.
Scientists consider all this good practice for when a potentially killer asteroid heads our way.
