Fossil from China Rewrites History of Avian Evolution

Chuang Zhao / Handout via Reuters

A life reconstruction of the Jurassic Period bird Baminornis zhenghensis is seen in this illustration released Feb. 12.

Scientists have unearthed in southeastern China the fossil of a quail-sized bird that lived about 150 million years ago during the Jurassic Period and possessed surprisingly modern traits, a discovery that rewrites the history of avian evolution.

The newly identified bird, called Baminornis zhenghensis, joins the similarly aged Archaeopteryx, discovered in Germany in 1861, as the oldest-known birds. But Baminornis, about 15 centimeters long, was far more advanced anatomically and a better flier than crow-sized Archaeopteryx, a creature seemingly half bird and half reptile.

While Archaeopteryx boasts a long and skinny tail resembling a raptor dinosaur like Velociraptor, Baminornis has the shortened tail of a modern bird — an important aerodynamic innovation that helps shift the body’s center-of-mass forward toward the wings.

The fact that the two earliest-known birds display quite different anatomies and inhabited different parts of the world — separated by about 8,800 kilometers — suggests that millions of years of avian evolution had already occurred before their appearance.

Birds evolved from small feathered dinosaurs. Based on the new discovery, the first birds arose 172 million-164 million years ago, millions of years earlier than previously believed, according to paleontologist Min Wang of the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, lead author of the study published on Feb. 12 in the journal Nature.

“Baminornis zhenghensis looks more like modern birds than Archaeopteryx,” Wang said, calling its discovery “a landmark to me and other evolutionary biologists.”

Until now, Archaeopteryx was the only unquestionable bird known from the Jurassic, which ended roughly 145 million years ago.

“This fossil [Baminornis] indicates that Jurassic birds probably already had a global distribution and were much more diversified than previously thought,” said paleontologist and study coauthor Zhonghe Zhou of the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in China.

The Baminornis fossil was discovered in 2023 during scientific fieldwork in Fujian Province’s Zhenghe County. The fossil preserves much of the bird’s skeleton but lacks the skull, leaving a gap in the understanding of its diet and lifestyle that could be interpreted from its jaws and teeth. Wang said Baminornis probably had teeth, as did Archaeopteryx.

Until now, the oldest-known birds with short tails lived about 20 million years later than Baminornis, including Eoconfuciusornis, Protopteryx, Cruralispennia and Archaeornithura.

Unlike Archaeopteryx, Baminornis has a pygostyle — a bone plate formed by fused vertebrae at the end of the vertebral column.

“A short tail ending with a pygostyle is a universal feature of extant birds. It provides attachment for fan-shaped tail feathers facilitating more sophisticated and powerful flight,” Zhou said.

The pectoral and pelvic bones of Baminornis also were more like modern birds than Archaeopteryx. Baminornis did share some primitive characteristics with Archaeopteryx, such as clawed dinosaurian hands.

The researchers found during the same fieldwork a solitary wishbone that was more advanced than that of Archaeopteryx and dating to the same time as Baminornis, but apparently belonging to yet another early bird species. With such incomplete remains, the researchers did not give this apparent new species a name.

Baminornis lived in a swampy area alongside the meat-eating dinosaur Fujianvenator as well as various semiaquatic reptiles, turtles and fish, based on other fossils found in the area.

The 19th century discovery of Archaeopteryx, now known from about a dozen specimens, lent support to British naturalist Charles Darwin’s ideas about evolution and provided evidence that today’s birds descended from dinosaurs. Archaeopteryx was, as University of Edinburgh paleontologist Steve Brusatte put it, “the textbook example of a creature caught in the act of evolution, like a freeze frame.”

“Yet, for more than 150 years now, Archaeopteryx had stood alone. During all of that time it had remained as the only unquestionable bird fossil from the Jurassic Period,” said Brusatte, who wrote a commentary accompanying the Baminornis study.

“Baminornis tells us that a variety of birds lived during the Jurassic, and they flew in different ways. There was a bevy of birds flying overhead of Allosaurus and Stegosaurus and Brontosaurus and the other iconic Jurassic dinosaurs,” Brusatte added.