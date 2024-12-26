Los Angeles Zoo Hatches Its 1st-ever Perentie Lizards, One of Largest Lizard Species in World
12:30 JST, December 26, 2024
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two new baby lizards have hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo, the first of their species to be bred there, zoo officials said Dec. 19.
Perentie lizards, or Varanus giganteus, are native to Australia and one of the world’s largest lizards, dwarfed only by the Komodo dragon and a few others.
“It is incredibly rewarding for our team to experience success breeding this species,” zoo curator Byron Wusstig said in a statement. “This species is not endangered, but it is rarely seen in zoo settings outside of Australia.”
The LA Zoo is one of only three institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums that have successfully reproduced them, Wusstig said, and it is the first time the zoo has bred the perentie lizard species in its history.
Zoo officials said the baby lizards are doing well, eating and being closely observed by staff. They will be raised off-exhibit in a controlled environment in their early stages of life. Visitors can see the father in the zoo’s Australia section by the Komodo dragon habitat.
Adult perentie lizards can reach more than 2.4 meters in length and can weigh more than 18 kilograms, the zoo said. They have brown skin with cream or yellow markings. The carnivorous species eats turtle eggs, insects, birds, other reptiles and small mammals and marsupials, and they swallow their prey whole.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
As Baboons Become Bolder, Cape Town Searches for Solutions
-
Stray Dogs in Giza Become Tourist Draw after ‘Pyramid Puppy’ Sensation
-
Japan’s Space One Launch of Kairos Rocket Delayed for 2 Days in a Row Due to Strong Winds (UPDATE 1)
-
Novel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton: Trump to Give AI Developers Free Rein; Urges 30 Times Greater Spending on Safety Research
-
Fossil from Germany Unlocks History of Ancient Flying Reptiles
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Core Inflation in Tokyo Accelerates in November
- Yomiuri 333 Stock Index Raises Investor Expectations in Japan; Equal Weighting To Provide New Perspective
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan