Home>Science & Nature>Science

Kairos Rocket Launch Postponed

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Yomiuri Shimbun
The second Kairos rocket is seen in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:01 JST, December 15, 2024

The launch of the No. 2 Kairos rocket, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, was postponed, the rocket’s operator Space One Co., announced on Sunday.





Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Science Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING