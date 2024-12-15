Kairos Rocket Launch Postponed
The Yomiuri Shimbun
11:01 JST, December 15, 2024
The launch of the No. 2 Kairos rocket, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, was postponed, the rocket’s operator Space One Co., announced on Sunday.
