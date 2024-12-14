Friendly Labrador Calms Kids at Dentist’s Office
12:29 JST, December 14, 2024
QUITO (Reuters) — An affable honey-cream Labrador retriever named Aldo is helping young Ecuadorean children relax at the dentist’s office, allowing them to cuddle up and stroke him to distract them from noisy machines and invasive oral procedures.
With some five years’ experience in emotional support, 8-year-old Aldo understands some 30 commands and enjoys climbing on top of children sitting in his owner Glenda Arias’ dental chair.
“Visits always tend to be traumatic, but Aldo brings tranquility and peace to my daughter,” said mother Beatriz Armas. “These visits are totally pleasant for her.”
Arias said Aldo’s clinical involvement had helped transform the behavior of children attending her consultations.
“Aldo is essential,” she said.
