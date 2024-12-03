Astronaut Takuya Onishi to Serve as ISS Commander

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi is set to serve as commander of the International Space Station, becoming the third Japanese national to helm the ISS.

Onishi, 48, revealed this in a meeting with Toshiko Abe, minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, on Monday.

“I am able to take on the major role thanks to the fact that Japan’s contributions to space development have been recognized by various countries,” the astronaut said. “I will strive to fulfill my responsibilities to meet expectations from around the world.”

Japanese astronauts Koichi Wakata, 61, and Akihiko Hoshide, 55, commanded the ISS in 2014 and 2021, respectively.

Onishi is slated to stay at the ISS for about half a year from next February or later. He will assume command in the latter half of his stay, taking on duties such as overseeing the space station’s operations, conducting experiments and ensuring safety in the event of an emergency.