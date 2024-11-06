Research: Phasing out Teen Smoking Could Save 1.2 Million Lives
17:56 JST, November 6, 2024
PARIS (AFP-Jiji) — Banning the sale of tobacco to people born between 2006 and 2010 could prevent around 1.2 million deaths from lung cancer by the end of the century, said a modeling study released last month.
Smoking is responsible for roughly 85% of all cases of lung cancer, the deadliest cancer worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
If current trends continue, there will be nearly three million lung cancer deaths among people born from 2006 to 2010, said the new study from the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
But if tobacco sales were banned for these 650 million people, around 1.2 million deaths could be prevented by 2095, estimated the modeling research published in The Lancet Public Health journal.
The study, one of the first studies aiming to assess the impact of a tobacco-free generation, drew on data about cancer cases and deaths from 185 countries.
More than 45% of lung cancer deaths among men around the world could be prevented, and nearly 31% among women, the research found.
“This difference is linked to the tobacco industry’s gender-targeted marketing over the past few decades,” IARC researcher and study coauthor Isabelle Soerjomataram said in a statement.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Polish Families Pick through Debris after Floods Wash Away Homes
-
Low-Latitude Aurora Observed in Hokkaido; Influenced by Increased Solar Activity
-
Parkinson’s Patients to Receive Gut Bacteria Transplants, in Clinical 1st for Japan
-
Population of 16 Familiar Bird Species in Sharp Decline in Japan; Azure-Winged Magpie Experiencing 14.1％ Rate of Decline
-
CO2 Capture Technologies Advancing with Eye on Climate Change; New Technologies Include Absorption Coating Compound for Concrete
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market