‘Space Shower’ System To Be Developed by Mirable Maker Science; Company Will Develop Bathing Capsule for Use on ISS
7:00 JST, November 6, 2024
Science, maker of the Mirable showerhead series, will develop a shower product that can be used in space, the company has announced.
Japan Manned Space Systems Corp., which is involved in the operation of “Kibo,” a Japanese experiment module of the International Space Station, will work with Science to develop the product, with the aim of offering service on commercial space stations around the year 2030.
While water is precious in space, its use can also raise safety issues such as leaks affecting electrical systems or causing mold growth. With no showers or other such bathing facilities installed on the ISS, astronauts say they clean themselves with methods like using waterless shampoo or wiping their body with a damp towel.
The final product will likely be a capsule-type booth for astronauts to use while standing. Science says the company will use its proprietary technology to provide effective cleaning with small amounts of water and conduct demonstration tests on the ISS.
“We want to proceed with developing this product to make life more comfortable even in space,” Science chairperson Yasuaki Aoyama said at a recent press conference.
