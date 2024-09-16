Martian Meteorite to be Showcased at 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo; 1st Time to be on Public Display
16:00 JST, September 16, 2024
The government has decided that a Martian meteorite discovered by the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition (JARE) in Antarctica will be the centerpiece of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo. This will be the first time for the meteorite to be displayed to the public.
One of the largest such rocks ever found, the rock will be a symbol of the Expo, whose theme is designing future society for our lives, as it is a potential key for unraveling the origin of life.
JARE collected the Martian meteorite near Showa Station in November 2000. The meteorite is about the size of a rugby ball at 29 centimeters wide, 22 centimeters long and 16 centimeters high. It weighs 13 kilograms and is now stored at the National Institute of Polar Research.
The meteorite was determined to be from Mars after the institute analyzed rare gases trapped inside. It is believed to have been ejected from Mars about 10 million years ago and reached Earth tens of thousands years ago.
It contains minerals formed in the presence of water, providing evidence that water once existed on Mars.
The government is also considering showcasing the sample of sand from the asteroid Ryugu collected by Japan’s asteroid explorer Hayabusa2 in 2020.
Attention was drawn to the 1970 Osaka Expo by a moon rock collected during the Apollo 12 mission and displayed in the U.S. pavilion. The government is lobbying the U.S. government to display the rock again next year.
“The stage for space exploration is shifting from the moon to Mars. We want the Expo to be a place where the fascination of the frontier of space research is showcased,” a person connected to the Expo said.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt to Develop AI-Equipped Drones to Identify Suspicious People in Disaster-Hit Areas
-
Tahitians Fight for Reef, Way of Life
-
Environment Ministry Finds Fukushima Treated Water Discharge Has No Environmental Impact; Russia, S. Korea Also Declare No Cause for Concern
-
Hunters, Conservationists Join Forces to Protect Bears in Taiwan
-
Kyoto Hospital to Test Using iPS Cells to Treat Diabetes; Seeks to Reduce Burden of Multiple Daily Insulin Injections
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26