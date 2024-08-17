TEPCO to Commence Groundbreaking Fukushima Debris Extraction; Marking New Phase in Decommissioning

Pool / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The telescopic fishing rod-like device

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO) is set to begin a trial extraction of melted fuel debris from the No. 2 reactor at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant as early as Wednesday. The government and TEPCO are aiming for the decommissioning of the plant to be completed between 2041 and 2051. If successful, this operation will mark a new phase in the decommissioning process.

The radiation levels of the debris are extremely high, and this will be the first extraction attempt since the 2011 accident. TEPCO plans to insert a device resembling a telescopic fishing rod from the side of the reactor, using a claw at its tip in an attempt to collect debris weighing less than 3 grams. The entire process is expected to take two weeks. The collected material will be analyzed for its composition and hardness, providing essential data for the full-scale removal process.

TEPCO applied to begin using the device on Wednesday and the Nuclear Regulation Authority issued a certificate confirming the completion of the device’s inspection on Friday.

The trial extraction was initially planned for 2021, but difficulties arose with the originally intended device, which would have been unable to pass through the narrow gaps. The process was delayed for nearly three years, leading to the adoption of the telescopic fishing rod-like device.

The debris formed during the meltdown in the 2011 accident, when it mixed with metals and other materials inside the reactor. It is estimated that approximately 880 tons of debris remains across the No. 1 to 3 reactors.