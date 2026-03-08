Mt. Meakan in Japan’s Hokkaido Erupts, Plume Reaches 100 Meters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An aerial photo shows what Mt. Meakan is usually like on July 23, 2025.

Mt. Meakan in Hokkaido has erupted, the Sapporo District Meteorological Observatory announced on Sunday.

According to the observatory, the eruption occurred at around 9:15 a.m. at the Ponmachineshiri crater on the day. It was still erupting as of 9:35 a.m. when the announcement was made. The volcanic plume rose to a height of around 100 meters above the crater rim and drifted southeast. This marks the first eruption at Mt. Meakan since Oct. 25 last year.

A Volcanic Alert Level 2, or restrictions around the crater, remains in place. The observatory is urging caution against large volcanic cinders within an approximately 500 meter radius from the Ponmachineshiri crater.