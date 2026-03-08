Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Science & Nature>Environment

Mt. Meakan in Japan’s Hokkaido Erupts, Plume Reaches 100 Meters

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An aerial photo shows what Mt. Meakan is usually like on July 23, 2025. 

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:59 JST, March 8, 2026

Mt. Meakan in Hokkaido has erupted, the Sapporo District Meteorological Observatory announced on Sunday.

According to the observatory, the eruption occurred at around 9:15 a.m. at the Ponmachineshiri crater on the day. It was still erupting as of 9:35 a.m. when the announcement was made. The volcanic plume rose to a height of around 100 meters above the crater rim and drifted southeast. This marks the first eruption at Mt. Meakan since Oct. 25 last year.

A Volcanic Alert Level 2, or restrictions around the crater, remains in place. The observatory is urging caution against large volcanic cinders within an approximately 500 meter radius from the Ponmachineshiri crater.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Environment Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Science & Nature

JN ACCESS RANKING