Record 700 Startups to Gather at SusHi Tech Tokyo in April; Event Will Center on Themes Like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyo Deputy Gov. Manabu Miyasaka, back right, introduces the highlights of this year’s SusHi Tech Tokyo in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

Over 700 startups, a record high, are expected to exhibit at SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026, a gathering of innovators from around the world, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on Monday.

The showcase will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, from April 27 to 29. Launched in 2023, the SusHi Tech, or Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo, is an international event, organized by the Tokyo metropolitan government, where startups, major corporations, researchers and investors from all over the world gather to showcase cutting-edge technologies from various fields and to discuss visions for the future cities that those technologies can help create. SusHi Tech Tokyo is Asia’s largest event of its kind, known as the “Innovation Conference.”

A number of media outlets, including The Japan News, will support the event as media partners of SusHi Tech Tokyo, helping to build momentum for the participants.

At this year’s gathering, marking the fourth edition of the event, a variety of exhibits, presentations and discussions will be held on four main themes: artificial intelligence, which is being used in a wide range of fields; robotics; resilience; and entertainment. A new booth will be set up to showcase a collection of startups that possess cutting-edge technology and began at Japanese universities.

“I hope that participating companies will seize this opportunity to expand their operations globally,” said Tokyo Deputy Gov. Manabu Miyasaka at a pre-event held Monday at Tokyo Innovation Base, a startup support base operated by the Tokyo metropolitan government in Chiyoda Ward.