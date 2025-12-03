Paws on Parade: Nairobi’s Dogs Dazzle at ‘Pawchella’

AFP-Jiji

Fans and their pets participate in the 2025 Pawchella Shaggy Dog Show at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on Nov. 9.

NAIROBI (AFP-Jiji) — Nairobi dog lovers showed off their four-legged friends in an array of quirky, colorful outfits on Nov. 9 as the Kenyan capital’s annual dog show returned with the theme of “Pawchella.”

From Mexican-style sombreros to East Africa’s Maasai-inspired shukas — and even coordinated owner-pet outfits — the fashion spectrum was as bold as it was adorable.

Dubbed the Shaggy Dog Show, the annual event is organized by the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) for pups rescued from abuse or the street.

“We get 6,000 calls a year for immediate, urgent help,” KSPCA chief Emma Ngugi told AFP, adding that the emergencies arise from car accidents, human cruelty or sickness.

With the theme “Adopt, don’t shop!,” many of the rescued dogs stealing the spotlight in full glam are now rehabilitated and thriving in new homes — but Ngugi said there were still many at the center in desperate condition.

The show aims to raise funds for the NGO, which has been rescuing not just dogs but also cats, donkeys and horses for over a century.

KSPCA also advocates for pet vaccination, with every furry attendee at the show required to present a vaccination certificate.

Ngugi noted that rabies remains a serious threat in Kenya.

To address the rising number of stray dogs without homes, KSPCA also champions neutering to help control the population.

Many at the show became instant stars, from a cane corso tipping the scales at over 45 kilograms to a tiny chihuahua weighing just 1.8 kilograms.

A 3-year-old Caucasian shepherd won the “shaggiest” category, flaunting its massive grey coat as many festival-goers lined up to strike a pose alongside it.

This is “a chance to come together and celebrate” as dog lovers, Ngugi said.

She noted that pet culture in Kenya had evolved over the decades, with dogs and other animals now treasured “not necessarily for work, but as companions” in a way that was not the case traditionally.

“The majority of people now adopting, especially dogs and cats, are young African Kenyan families,” Ngugi said.