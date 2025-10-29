Chad Reinstates Ties with Prince Harry’s Charity
13:45 JST, October 29, 2025
N’DJAMENA (Reuters) — Chad has reinstated management agreements with African Parks, the conservation group whose board includes Britain’s Prince Harry, and begun talks on new deals for joint management of ongoing projects, the environment ministry and the charity said on Oct. 17. The move reverses a recent decision by the Central African country to break ties with the organization.
The two parties said they had engaged “in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation” and restored the agreements “with full effect” while both sides negotiate new partnership agreements for Zakouma National Park, the Ennedi Natural and Cultural Reserve, and the planned Aouk project.
African Parks will continue to finance and comanage protected areas in Zakouma and Ennedi and keep advancing the Aouk project until new agreements are signed, the statement said.
Chad announced recently that it was ending the organization’s mandates, citing a resurgence of poaching, under-investment and alleged breaches of contract. African Parks said at the time it was seeking discussions with the government.
The European Union’s delegation to Chad said in a recent statement it had suspended implementation of grant-funded actions for at least 90 days, citing “force majeure,” after the environment minister moved to terminate management and financing agreements.
